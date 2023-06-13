Booked & Court

Two recent jail bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday, Livingston County booked 33-year-old Zachary P Martin of Callao was booked on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only. His next appearance is June 22nd.

On Monday, Chillicothe Police arrested Sarah Jean Brown of Chillicothe on two warrants for alleged failure to appear for No Valid License and a Seatbelt Violation. She made a court appearance Tuesday morning and entered a guilty plea. She is ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling $244.50.