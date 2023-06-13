Green Hills Golf Course Irrigation Problems

The filtering on the Green Hills Golf Course irrigation system needs replacement. City Administrator Roze Frampton says water used for irrigation comes from two sources.

Because it is pumped out of the lake, it needs to be filtered to remove any sludge and sediment that could damage the pumps or other components of the system. The replacement part will cost $32,000 and will be ordered and installed when it becomes available.

The Deep well adds about 100,000 gallons per day to the lake but when the irrigation system is running at full capacity, it pulls about 125,000 gallons a day from the lake. Water from CMU helps to offset the difference.

The Green Hills Management will also be speaking with CMU about options for water and water storage, using the lake, and other options.