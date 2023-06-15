Judy Marie Vanderpool, age 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Braymer, Missouri.

Judy was born the daughter of Lawrence and Herma (Murray) McKnight on June 7, 1938, in Georgeville, Missouri. She was a 1955 graduate of Braymer High School. Soon after, she was united in marriage to Gary C. Vanderpool, on Jauary 7, 1956 at the Braymer Baptist Church. Judy was a proud and supportive wife to her husband while he served in the United States Air Force. They traveled extensively as they lived in New York, California, Florida, Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Illinois. Also included in their travels were three different tours in Turkey. In 1986, Judy and Gary moved back to their hometown of Braymer, Missouri. She was quite active as her hobbies included golf, bowling, playing bridge, water skiing and attending every sporting event her grandchildren and/ or nieces and nephews ever participated in. She was a member of the Braymer Baptist Church, PEO, The Pinochle Club, the Golden Age Nursing Home Board and the Braymer Alumni Association Board.

Survivors include her daughter Tary Hicks and husband, Brian, of Braymer, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jon Paul Brower and wife, Cristal Barker, of Spring Hill, Kansas and Jordyn Meseberg of Braymer, Missouri; three step-grandchildren, Kaylee Ramsey and husband, Cody, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Dillon Hicks of Omaha, Nebraska and Taran Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri; eight great grandchildren, Finley, Cohan and Belle Brower of Spring Hill , Kansas, Emelia, Hadley, Ellyott and Londyn Ramsey of Chillicothe, Missouri and Austin Hicks of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Patsy Peters of Dawn, Missouri and Brenda Regas and husband, Bill of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Maggie McKnight and Tip McKnight; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Gary C. Vanderpool, Jr; one granddaughter, Kary Brower; two sisters, Barbara Wetzel and Trudy Jo McKnight; two brothers, Mickey Mcknight and Jimmie McKnight; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Peters and Gerald Wetzel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Braymer Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of a visitation, the family requests the honor of your presence at a luncheon preceding the service at the Braymer Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...