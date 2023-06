A single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County left two passengers injured. State Troopers report a 17-year-old boy from Green City was westbound on Highway 6 near Reeger and ran off the right side of the road, striking the ditch. The driver was not injured, but his passengers, a 16-year-old girl and 38-year-old Elena L Nickel, both of Green City were taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. All three were wearing safety belts.

Like this: Like Loading...