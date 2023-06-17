Mudcats Complete Sweep in Joplin, 8-4 Victory

The Mudcats completed a two-game sweep over the Joplin Outlaws with an 8-4 victory on Friday Night. The team would record nine stolen bases, now putting the team at a league-leading 86 on the season. The Mudcats have won four of their last five as well. Don’t look now, but this team from Chillicothe is starting to click.

After a one-hour rain delay, the game would finally get started around 8:00 PM. In the first inning, Right Fielder Ben Kasparie would drive in a run with an RBI single to go up 1-0. In the second, Center Fielder Noah Hata would drive a run in on a sacrifice fly, now up 2-0. Joplin would eventually tie it up in the third with two runs scoring on a passed ball and an errant throw, now a 2-2 game. RHP Jaydon Cabezudo would exit the game after a collision with Jarett Nelson at the plate. RHP Koby Linder would take over, looking to provide long relief out of the bullpen.

It wouldn’t be until the fifth inning when Chillicothe would retake the lead, with three runs scored. First Baseman Elian Guzman would score on a wild pitch. Next, Catcher Nathan Cupp would hit an RBI double scoring the first run. Lastly, Second Baseman Peyton Becker would drive a run in on an RBI groundout, now up 5-2.

The Outlaws would add two in the next inning, but Chillicothe would keep control, scoring three runs in the last three innings and go on to win 8-4. Linder finished his outing with 6.1 IP, 5 K with 0 ER, also earning the win. Defensively, the Mudcats would turn two double plays, along with a web gem diving catch by Kasparie in the early stages. The offense, the defense and pitching are starting to merge together to create a very talented ball club.

NEXT GAME:

Chillicothe heads to Jefferson City on Saturday Night for a doubleheader, first pitch set for 5:00 PM. RHP Caleb Bergman is set to start Game 1, while RHP Justice Ramirez is slated for Game 2.