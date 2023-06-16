Economic Development In Chillicothe

Economic Development for the City of Chillicothe includes efforts to bring new companies into the community. Chillicothe’s Economic Developer, Terry Rumery, says it also includes working with current businesses and industries.

Rumery says expansion can mean a couple of things, jobs and space.

He says when a new company or industry looks at Chillicothe, there are requirements that they hope the community can meet.

Another transportation item is rail.

Rumery says Chillicothe is able to meet a majority of the requirements. He will talk more about that as we explore Economic Development next week.