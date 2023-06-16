County Commission Meetings

Livingston County Commissioners will have one local meeting next week and will travel to Gentry County.

The Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday at 9:30 am in the Commission room of the courthouse. Items on the agenda include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday, the commissioners will travel to Albany, in Gentry County for the Northwest District Commissioner’s meeting at the Hundley Whaley Education Center. That meeting will start at 9:00 am.