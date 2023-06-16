Chillicothe Police For Thursday

One hundred fourteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. The calls include:

6:36 pm, Three-vehicle crash, minor injury, at Ryan Lane and Washington Street. Two vehicles were towed; 1 driver was cited for a Red signal light violation.

8:15 pm, Officer out in the 1600 block of Clay Street for leaving the scene sideswipe crash. Information was gathered for a report and information on the suspect vehicle was obtained.

9:53 pm, Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a warrant service. Officers arrested one female subject who later posted bond on a Mercer County Warrant and was released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.