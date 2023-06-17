Princeton Man Died In Motorcycle Crash

A Princeton man died after a collision between a motorcycle and a side-by-side UTV Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 69-year-old Bruce R Cassidy of Princeton was pronounced dead at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

According to the report, the UTV driven by Matthew S Gibson of Trenton, was northbound on US 65 and was slowing to make a left turn onto Route A. Cassidy was also northbound and struck the UTV from the rear, causing the UTV to spin off the west side of the road. The motorcycle skidded and overturned, off the east side of the road. Cassidy was wearing a helmet. Gibson was not injured.