Mudcats Get Run-Ruled In 7, 15-4 In Clarinda

Some days are just not your day. On a Sunday Night in Clarinda, the Mudcats looked to bounce back after a tough 18-2 loss at Jefferson City. Unfortunately, a lack of depth in pitching forced the Mudcats to go to with position players on the mound for the third time this week. This decision would result in a 12-run sixth inning catastrophe, putting the A’s up 15-3. A run in the seventh wouldn’t help, as Chillicothe would fall 15-4.

RHP Jake Young would get the start for the Mudcats and it seemed like this would be back-to-back great starts for him. All things considered, Young would pitch fairly well. His line would finish at five innings pitched, three earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. In a game that seemed to be back and forth for five innings, the sixth inning proved to be the one to do it.

First, the offense started well for the Mudcats. Left Fielder Luca Boscarino would contribute throughout the game, going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. Second Baseman Chris Carratala would drive a run in on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, as well as the seventh. Those two would be the only main contributors of offense for Chillicothe, as the bigger story seemed to be the sixth inning for Clarinda.

Not only did the A’s bring in twelve runs in the sixth, but they did it bringing seventeen batters to the plate. During the massive inning, there was an obstruction call made on Carratala, as the umpire claimed he was blocking a runner from advancing a base. That did not sit well with Head Coach Tyler Hudlow, as he pleaded his case with the umpires, but did not get the answer he was looking for. It would eventually result in his ejection in the sixth, his first of the season.

Aside from RHPs Jett Ah Sam and Jaydon Cabezudo relieving Young on the mound, the position players took over shortly after as Outfielders Kodai Yaoita and Noah Hata would eventually enter to service the blowout. Because the pitching is so thin over the last few games and the schedule is so tightly packed in the coming days, the Mudcats are going to spread thin Monday Night. Certain pitchers have not had the necessary rest and it would be a strain on them and the team going forward to try and force the hand. Remember, this game was not supposed to happen originally. Monday Night’s game is a makeup game from June 4th, that was postponed due to inclement weather. The first rain date available was Monday June 19th, but it seems to have created a jam-packed schedule for the Mudcats. It will now be a war of attrition on Monday Night, as the Mudcats look to tie the two game series in Clarinda. First pitch is set for 7:00 PM.