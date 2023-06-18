Garry D. Palmer 78, of Meadville, MO. passed away at his home on June 14, 2023 under the care of his family and hospice. Garry was born on May 8, 1945 in Brookfield, MO. to Harold Ray Palmer and Hazel Lea Buckner Palmer.

He graduated from La Puente high school in California. Garry married Brenda Yvonne Bolin August 9, 1978 at Lake of the Ozarks. He became a car salesman. He worked in many dealerships in the Chillicothe area and also had his own car sales for many years. Garry enjoyed classic cars, and his dogs Gunner, Pistol, and Tank. He loved his family and most of all family time.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, two sons Johnny Palmer and wife Monica, Terry Palmer and wife Tiffany. Two daughters Tammy Hibner and husband Gene, Kelly Palmer and fiancé Jeremiah Tucker. Grandsons: Broc Graves and fiancé Tatum Williams, Mason Palmer fiance Kaley Thomas, Dalton Palmer and fiancé Ally Kauth, and Jeremiah Hibner and wife Maelaina. Grandaughters: Brittni Naugle and husband Aaron, Tamara Evans and Friend Ryan Bell, Trinity Sales and husband Dylan, Jordan Hibner and fiancé Noah Elbert, and Timberlynn Palmer. Great Grand Children: Pyke Naugle, Hayes Naugle, Kashton Meeks, Londyn Meeks, Easton Evans, Cooper Palmer, Maverick Hibner, Nova Sales. Brother Larry Palmer and Wife Judy of Washington, Nephews Blaine Palmer and family. Kevin Palmer and Wife Malda Family of Texas, Josh Palmer and family of Washington.

There will be a visitation held on Monday June 19, 2023 at 11:00-1:00 at Heritage Funeral Home and a Graveside Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Wheeling Cemetery.