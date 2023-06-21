Janet Marie Jones 84, of Chillicothe, MO passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Baptist Home Independence, MO. She was born on September 3, 1938 in Chillicothe, MO to Parents George William Darr and Cathern Fontell Ishmael Darr. Janet married Claude (Bud) Jones Jr. at the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Chillicothe on February 3, 1957 he preceded her in death on July 31, 2022. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church and the Busy Bees Homemakers Club. She enjoyed Gardening, Sewing, Quilting, Church, Reading, and most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Janet is survived by a Daughter Angelia Goza, Husband Rick of The Woodlands, Texas, Son Ross Jones, Wife Julie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Grandchildren Nicole Goza, Austin Jones, Wife Tara, Vanessa Lippelman, Husband Matt and Great Grandchildren Emersyn Jones, Mable Jones, Vera Jones, Korra Lippelman, Sister Karen Moore Pauley of Chillicothe, Missouri and Several Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded by her Parents George William Darr and Cathern Fontell Ishmael Darr, Husband Claude (Bud) Jones, Sister Sandra Oliver, Brothers: Forrest Darr, Samuel Darr, and Joseph Darr

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 at Highview Baptist Church with Services at 10:30. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in honor of Janet Jones may be made to Three Rivers Hospice and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Arrangements and services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.