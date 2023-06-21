Chillicothe BURN BAN / Livingston County BURN ADVISORY

A Burn Ban is issued for the City of Chillicothe and a burn advisory for the remainder of Livingston County. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says this means NO OUTDOOR BURNING in the city limits.

There is an excepting for cooking. You can use your outdoor grill, but Reeter says to be cautious.

Outside the City Limits, Reeter says they can not issue a Burn Ban, but they are issuing a burn advisory, with the same recommendation.

In addition, keep vehicles out of tall grasses as the exhaust systems can be hot enough to start a fire in a short time. Also be cautious with any cigar or cigarette buts. Put them out in the car, don’t throw them out the window.