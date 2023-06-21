Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion Progress

The construction of the Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion continues, with concrete and roadwork taking place. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the work is technically still behind schedule, but the work is expected to be completed on time.
Wiebers says the under-slab utilities are in place and concrete is being poured. (Photos)
He says steelwork is not far off.
Progress has been made on the road connecting CES to the High School parking lot.
That road will come into the High School parking lot, just to the east of the District Office.