Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:20 pm, Officers responded to a vehicle in the 700 block of Washington St for a well-being check. They arrived to find the man in question beginning to operate the vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and the man was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was processed and later released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.