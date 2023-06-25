Mudcats’ Offense Stays Hot, 18-10 Win Over Des Moines

After going 1-1 so far against Des Moines this season, the Mudcats would look to take the series lead on Sunday Night. RHP Jake Young would get the nod, one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, looking to finish off a good week. He would do enough to get the win, but the offense really showed up as they stormed past Des Moines for an 18-10 victory.

Chillicothe showed many signs of timely offense, as they hit the scoreboard first in the second inning. Third Baseman Chris Carratala would hit an RBI single to make it 1-0. Carratala would finish the night 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a double. The second RBI from him would come in the third, as Chillicothe entered the inning at a 2-1 deficit. Thirteen total batters would come to the plate, six would register hits and eight would score, making it 9-2. After adding a run the next inning, making it 10-2, Des Moines would respond with four unanswered runs in the next two innings, making it 10-6. The Mudcats must have felt they wanted to end it early, as they responded with a vengeance in the bottom of the sixth. Deja vu for Chillicothe, as thirteen more batters would come to the plate, six hits and eight more runs, making it 18-6.

It would only take three outs in the top off the seventh, but the Peak Prospects would add three runs to make it 18-9, forcing another inning. The offense for the Mudcats would go silent in the seventh and eighth, but head into the ninth with a comfortable lead. After Des Moines would add one, RHP Ryan Knipfer would shut the door with a strikeout to earn the 18-10 victory.

The Mudcats offense was on fire, as seven total batters had multi-hit games, their highest of the season. Catcher Zack Thompson had an incredible night at the plate, going 4-5, with a double and four RBIs, his highest in a game this season. Designated Tanner Sears would stay hot, as he drove in three runs, now giving him a league-best twenty-nine on the season.

NEXT GAME:

After a comfortable homestand, the Mudcats head to Sedalia on Monday Night, first pitch set for 7:00 PM. RHP Bailey Quint is set to start for Chillicothe.