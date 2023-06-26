MoDOT Roadwork For The Area Counties

Several MoDOT Roadwork projects are scheduled this week in the area counties.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over US 36 in Hamilton through early August.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65 through June.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old US 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the US 65 interchange through September. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clark Branch Bridge through mid-October.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lama Road to Marco Road, June 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route HH to Route 11, June 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Table Road to Talent Road, June 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ivory Road to Willow Road, June 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.