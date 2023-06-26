Two Arrests In Area Over The Weekend

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the State Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday at about 7:10 am in Clinton County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Walker D Estes of Gallatin for alleged no seatbelt and on a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.

Sunday at about 6:23 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Ryan A Wiley of Colorado Springs, CO for alleged DWI, speeding, and a lane violation. He was processed and released.