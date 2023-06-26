Serious And Moderate Injuries From Crashes In The Area Counties

Two crashes in the area counties left two with serious injuries over the weekend.

Saturday in Caldwell County, at about 6:45 pm a Cameron teen had serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on JC Penny Drive, west of Hamilton. State Troopers report 18-year-old Joshua J Morrison was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, a 16-year-old boy from Hamilton was westbound and entered the intersection. Morrison was northbound and failed to yield and struck the Hamilton boy’s vehicle. The crash caused both vehicles to overturn and come to rest on their tops.

Sunday, a motorcycle crash in Clinton County left a Cameron man with serious injuries. At about 5:10 pm, on US 69, south of Cameron, 18-year-old Ethan M Embrey was northbound when a vehicle he was behind lost it’s load. Embrey reacted and fell to the right and was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Two crashes resulted in Moderate Injuries.

A single-vehicle crash in Linn County Sunday morning left a Brookfield man with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 21-year-old Mason L Swift-Tarpening was westbound on US 36, west of Laclede, when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a dry creek bed. He was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with Moderate injuries.

Saturday afternoon in Grundy County, an ATV crash left a passenger with moderate injuries. The report states 42-year-old Rosalie Balandran of DesMoines, IA was southbound on Leisure Lake Drive near Edinburg, when he began sliding and the ATV overturned. The driver and his passenger, 40-year-old Antonia Signorelli of DesMoines, were ejected from the ATV. Signorelli was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.