Chillicothe Police – Weekend Report

Nearly 150 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend.

Sunday: 68 calls for service

8:12 AM, Officers took a report of a 12-year-old who ran away from the 1100 block of Hillside Dr. Officers located the child about an hour after the report was made. The child was returned to their parents and the report will be referred to the Juvenile Office.

3:41 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Washington Street for expired plates. Upon further investigation, the female driver was arrested for driving without a valid license 2nd offense and the male passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after the k9 was requested and alerted to the vehicle.

9:14 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Street for a minor vehicle accident, when one vehicle backed from a driveway striking a second vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Saturday 77 calls for service

2:10 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bus 36 Hwy. During the stop, the driver a male from Chillicothe was found to have a suspended driving status. The man was cited and released.

7:37 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. Officers have not identified the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

8:21 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street for a leaving the scene accident report. The suspect vehicle has not identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.