Chillicothe Fireworks On July 3rd

The celebration of the Independence Day holiday in Chillicothe will be Monday, July 3rd. The patriotic Fireworks Display will take place on the southern edge of the community, near US highways 36 and 65.

The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy the fireworks show. You are also encouraged to be respectful of the properties where you park. Do not trespass on private land. If you bring snacks and drinks, please remove your trash when you head home.

A review of the conditions in the area could mean changes if we do not get some rain this week.