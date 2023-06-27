Board of Adjustments & Planning and Zoning Meetings

Chillicothe Board of Adjustments and Planning and Conning Commission will meet Monday at City Hall.

The Board of Adjustments meets at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. The agenda includes a public hearing to consider a size variance application from Lonnie Sewell to construct a 30 x 50 storage building at 909 Shagbark Drive.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6:00 pm in Council Chambers, to hold a public hearing to consider a re-subdivision requested by Bill Mast. The request is for the property east of Litton Lake, between the lake and the road.-

The meetings are open to the public