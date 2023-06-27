Sentencing Scheduled For Jennifer Hall

Sentencing is scheduled for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall, the woman who pled guilty in April to two counts of 1st-Degree Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of 2nd-degree attempted assault.

In April, Hall had pled guilty to the charges of 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Fern Franco and Coval Gann, and 2nd-degree attempted assault on Norma Pearson, all in 2002.

A sentencing assessment was completed and Judge Daren L Adkins set sentencing to take place August 18th in Clinton County Court.