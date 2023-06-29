Mudcats Force Extras, Beat Des Moines 3-2

Fresh off of an off day, the Mudcats look to keep the hot bats going. The bad news for Chillicothe: the bats didn’t exactly stay hot. The good news for Chillicothe: they didn’t need to, as the pitching did its job keeping them in the game. A weird game off the bat for both teams, but it turned out to be successful for the Mudcats, winning 3-2.

The weirdness began before the first pitch, as the game consisted of no official umpires. Instead, two parents from Chillicothe’s side and one person from Des Moines’ side would do the umpiring. Because of the umpire issue, the game would go from a nine to seven-inning game. Even though these teams play again in Indianola on Saturday Night, they were determined to get this game done on Wednesday Night.

Des Moines’ starting pitcher Devin Doyle started off dealing, retired the first three Mudcats’ batters on strikeouts. His night would finish after five and a third innings, allowing two runs and striking out nine. The third inning is where the Mudcats’ offense first got to him, as Second Baseman Chris Carratala came in to score on a double steal to go up 1-0. Des Moines would respond in the fourth, taking the lead on a Weston Barber two-RBI single.

Heading into the sixth, Chillicothe would need to get the bats going. After chasing Doyle out of the game, Catcher Luca Boscarino would come up with a runner on first and one out. Boscarino would hit an RBI double to left and allow Center Fielder Ben Kasparie to score and tie the game 2-2. RHP Koby Linder would come on in the sixth to relive RHP Jaydon Cabezudo. Cabezudo would pitch very well, keeping the team in the game after five innings of work. Cabezudo would allow two runs off of three hits, walking four and striking out one. Both starters would finish with a no-decision.

After Linder delivered a scoreless sixth and seventh, these team would be headed to extras in the eighth. First Baseman Tanner Sears would hit a single with one out and bring Boscarino to the plate once more. Sears would advance to second on a balk by Des Moines’ RHP Mike Bonner, now in scoring position. Boscarino would rip a line drive to center and score Sears from second to take the lead at 3-2. Linder would return for the eighth, looking for the victory. After allowing a could of baserunners, Linder would strikeout Barber to end the game, securing the win for Chillicothe.

This is now four wins in a row for the Mudcats, now a 13-14 record. When the bats are working, it’s a good day. When the pitching and bats are working, it is dangerous against any opponent.

NEXT GAME:

The Mudcats return home to Chillicothe on Thursday Night for a division rival opponent in St. Joseph. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM, as the Mudcats look to make it five in a row heading into Friday’s off day.