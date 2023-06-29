You can learn to paint quail in an MDC virtual program on July 7th, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. This program is part of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Nature Art: Missouri State Symbols Painting Series.”

This online program, which will be from 5:30-7:00 pm on July 7th, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193136

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link and painting supply list can be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.