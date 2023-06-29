Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

One hundred seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

1:05 PM, Officers responded to the area of Jackson and Dickinson Street for a two-vehicle accident. One driver was cited for failure to yield.

1:12 PM, Officers took a report of a missing / runaway juvenile from the area of 20 block of Clay Street. Officers found the juvenile was in another town and worked with the Officers of the other agency who located the juvenile and returned them to their parent. The report will be submitted to the Juvenile Officer.

2:06 PM, Officers arrived on scene in the 1000 block of S Washington St. for a warrant service. While attempting to serve the warrant a woman hindered Officers in locating the man with the warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

5:35 PM, Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polk St. in reference to a report of stolen items. The investigation determined no items were stolen. The reporting party then called again claiming that the same items again had been stolen. It was again determined that the items were not stolen. A report was taken for filing a false report.

6:11 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of theft. The suspect has been arrested.

6:20 PM, Officers issued a warning for illegal burning in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.