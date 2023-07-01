After receiving sufficient rainfall this week, the Burn Ban for the City of Chillicothe was lifted.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the Burn Ban in the City of Chillicothe and the Burn Advisory for the remainder of Livingston County are both lifted.

With the Burn Ban lifted, the City of Chillicothe is allowing the use of personal fireworks. Under City Ordinance, the fireworks can only be used from July 1st – 3rd between 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and on July 4th from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Ground-based fireworks are allowed and ariel fireworks that are fully consumed may also be used. No bottle rockets or other items that have debris that falls to the ground.

The City’s Fireworks display which had been scheduled for Monday, July 3rd is still postponed to a later date.