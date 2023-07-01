Highway 13

Concrete paving on Route 13 in Caldwell County is expected to begin Friday, July 7th. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project in three phases. The project has been delayed due to equipment issues and is now expected to be completed in December.

During each phase, the roadway will be closed for a concrete overlay of the road and shoulders, guardrail replacement, and placement of pavement markings. A detour is in place directing motorists on US 36, Interstate 35, Route 116, and Route 13 around the closures.

Stage 1:

through mid-August includes – CLOSING from Mill Creek Drive to Route P.

Stage 2:

CLOSED: Route P to Far West Drive.

Stage 3:

CLOSED: Far West Drive to north of Route HH in Kingston.

For more information and to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project website at: www.modot.org/13-pavement-resurfacing-caldwell-and-daviess.