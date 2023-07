Friday night at around 9:45pm an ATV crash occurred in Carroll County at Hwy YY and Hwy WW involving two three wheelers. The drives being a Tina resident, Bonnie Dollins and a Hale resident, David Wakeland. The ATVs collided with each other and traveled off the roadway striking the ditch. Dollins sustained no injuries but Wakeland had moderate injuries and was transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment.

