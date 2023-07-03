First Friday At The Refuge

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a “First Fridays at the Refuge” event on July 7! The activities kick off at 5 PM and will run through 8:30 pm. Activities will include: face painting, archery shooting, and a stream box.

Don’t forget to bring your deer antlers as there will also be antler scoring at this event! The Mendon Lions Club in partnership with the Friends of Swan Lake NWR will be providing a free hotdog dinner with chips and drinks.

There will also be multiple demonstrations including trapping, blacksmithing, law enforcement canine, and a duck retrieving dog demo. To top it off, The Dickerson Park Zoo will be bringing live eagles to the event and you won’t want to miss it!