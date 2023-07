As the Chillicothe community is celebrating Sliced Bread Day, the Lillian DeMarias Youth Library will be handing out “Take & Make – No Bake Cookies” in a bag. Youth Library Director Jodi Moore says the bags contain all of the dry ingredients to make a No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies at home with an adult.

The bags will be handed out to children up to the age of 18, as the supplies last.