The Livingston County Fair officially kicked off Sunday evening with the naming of the 2023 Fair Royalty.

Clover Princess Avery Young

Junior Princess Kimber Woodworth

Princess Riley Anderson

2023 Livingston County Fair Queen is Cole Judy

Judy says she is excited to be this year’s fair Queen.

She will be busy throughout the fair.

She will be showing at the fair as well.

Judy will be participating in the Missouri State Fair later in the year.