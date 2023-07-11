City Almost Ready To Take Bids On Airport Self-Serve Fuel System

An $845,000 self-serve fuel system for the Chillicothe Municipal Airport could be built soon. Ian Wright from Lochner, the airports engineering firm, says they plan to go out to bid on the project soon.

The bidding period will start July 25th and will be open for four weeks. The bid presentation to the council will likely be in the 1st September meeting.

Funding for the project is split 90/10, with the City of Chillicothe likely to pay $50-60 thousand, and the remainder through federal funding for small airports.