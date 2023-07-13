Drought Conditions Show No Improvement

Short periods of rain in the past week are doing little to alleviate the local drought conditions. The Drought Monitor for Missouri shows no change in drought status for any of the local counties.

Statewide, the Drought Monitor Statistics show 99.76% of the state is at least in Abnormally Dry status or higher. That number is up from last week.

81.76% of the state is at D1 – Moderate Drought, which is slightly more than the previous week.

58.20% of the state is at D2 – Severe Drought, about 4 percentage points higher than the previous week – This is the current level for Livingston County

25.76% of the state is under D-3 – Extreme Drought. That number is up slightly from the previous week.

3.25% of the state is at D-4 – Exceptional Drought. In last week’s report, the number was zero. This area includes portions of eight counties south of the Missouri River.