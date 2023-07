Livingston County Fair Results for Thursday include Sheep Show, Goat Show and the Beef Shows

Sheep Show

Supreme Champion Ewe – Rylee Anderson

Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe – Harlee Beck

Supreme Champion Market Lamb – Benjamin Brubaker

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb – Rylee Anderson

Grand Champion home-raised lamb – Rylee Anderson

Reserve grand champion home-raised lamb – Rylee Anderson

Grand Champion purchased lamb – Benjamin Brubaker

Reserve Grand Champion purchased lamb – Anna Pfaff

Junior Showmanship – Hadlee Beck

Intermediate Showmanship – Benjamin Brubaker

Senior Showmanship – Rylee Anderson

Goat Show

Overall Champion Dairy Goat – Rocky Sherer

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat – Gracie Sherer

Overall Champion Boar Goat Show – MaKinna Arr

Reserve Overall Champion Boar Goat Show – Emmett Jeffries

Overall Champion Market Meat Goat – Braden Stimpson

Reserve Overall Champion Market Meat Goat – Maci Johnson

Junior Showmanship – Emmett Jeffries

Intermediate Showmanship – Braden Stimpson

Senior Showmanship – Rylee Andeson

Beef Results

Grand Champion Bull – Calley Miller

Reserve Champion Bull – Jonathan Sykes

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – Ridge Huston

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – Ridge Huston

Junior Breeding Showmanship – Cambry Woodworth

Intermediate Breeding Showmanship – Kimber Woodworth

Senior Breeding Showmanship – Aubrie Burton

Supreme Overall Market Animal – Jonathan Sykes

Reserve Supreme Overall Market Animal – Ella Stephens

Grand Champion Market Heifer – Kadie Rounkles

Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer – Carman Woodworth

Grand Champion Market Steer – Jonathan Sykes

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer – Ella Stephens

Grand Champion Purchased Steer – Ella Stephens

Reserve Grand Champion Purchased Steer – Bryton BeVelle

Grand Champion Home Raised Steer – Jonathan Sykes

Reserved Champion Home Raised Steer – Harlee Beck

Junior Market Showmanship – Reata McCracken

Intermediate Market Showmanship – Carmen Woodworth

Senior Market Showmanship – Harlee Beck