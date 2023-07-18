Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

12:10 p.m., Officers arrested a woman who turned herself in at the Chillicothe Police Department on an active arrest warrant. She was unable to post bond and was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

2:59 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 and Country Club Dr. Officers discovered that the driver had an expired driver’s license. He was arrested and later released with a citation.

3:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of 11th St. for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

3:35 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Washington St. During the stop Officers called for the K9 to respond. The dog alerted to the odor of drugs. Officers searched and found a controlled substance as well as multiple items of paraphernalia. A man and woman were arrested. The man was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. The woman was held at the Harrison County Jail.