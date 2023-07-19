Chillicothe Police For Tuesday

Eighty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

04:27 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Washington St. During the stop Officers discovered the man had a suspended driver’s license. Officers arrested the man and he was later released with a citation.

04:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington St. for a 2-vehicle accident. The Officers observed signs of impairment from one of the drivers. They conducted field sobriety tests and arrested a man for driving while intoxicated. He was cited and later released. No injuries were reported and only minor damage was observed on both vehicles.

10:43 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd St. and Washington St. for a 2-vehicle crash. One of the drivers was issued a citation for failing to yield to another vehicle. No injuries were reported.