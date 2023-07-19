Two Booked After Grundy County Arrest

Two new bookings are on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department web page.

Grundy County officers arrested and booked 44-year-old Christopher Lee Mason and 25-year-old Kimberly Dyann Draper on Tuesday at about 7:50 pm.

Mason was booked for alleged probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Draper was arrested on a warrant for alleged bond revocation from a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.