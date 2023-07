Bids for Paper, Fuel, Bread, and Milk were approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board. The board approves these bids at the start of the fiscal year.

The fuel bid was awarded to MFA Oil with a5 cent discount off the pump price..

The district received three bids for Milk and Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the board accepted the slightly higher, but better bid at $15.69 per case.

The Bread bid was awarded to Graves Foods at $28.66 per flat.