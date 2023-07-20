Missouri’s Jobs report for June indicates good news. The Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 10,000 jobs in June 2023, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.6 percent. The Missouri Economic Research & Information Center released the report. This includes Private industry employment increased by 9,200 jobs and government employment increased by 800 jobs.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed slightly to 2.6 percent in June 2023, up from 2.5 percent in May 2023. Over the year, there was an increase of 59,800 jobs from June 2022 to June 2023, and the unemployment rate increased by half of a percentage point, from 2.1 percent in June 2022 to 2.6 percent in June 2023.

The monthly unemployment report will be released late next week, including the county breakdown.