Local Events

Two upcoming events to Chillicothe are in need of volunteers, Chautauqua in the Park and The Wall That Heals

Chautauqua in the Park is scheduled for September 8th through September 10th. Last year on Saturday alone there were 7,600 visitors and on Sunday 4,700 visitors. That event is in need of nearly 150 volunteers. The Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce asks if you are able and willing to help with the success of Chautauqua call 660-646-4050 or visit tinyurl.com/chautauquavolunteer23.

The Wall That Heals arrives here in Chillicothe and will be erected at the Chillicothe High School Athletic Practice field. The 3 quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Wall will remain in place from August 3rd to August 6th. Chillicothe was one of two locations in Missouri nominated to host the Memorial as well as one of only thirty-two nationwide. For this event it is expected to need 130 volunteers. If you would like to volunteer visit www.licova.link