Martha Colgan

Martha Ann Colgan 77, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center with her family all around her. Martha was born on November 28, 1945 to parents Arnold (Ted) O Sprague and Vivian Ilene Biglow. Her early Years were spent in Utica, Missouri she moved to Chillicothe in 1960.She Graduated Chillicothe High School in 1963 and then when on to get her Cosmetology License where she worked as a Beautician at the Style Salon. Then she worked at Lamberts Glove Factory for many years. Her last employment was at Stage Department Store where she was an assistant manager. Martha married Michael “Mike” Colgan on February 14, 1988 at Utica Baptist Church. She was a member of the Chillicothe Elks Auxiliary and of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Martha enjoyed fishing, and playing canasta but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Her grandkids were the light of her life. She enjoyed watching them in sports, dance recitals or music programs

Martha is survived by her husband Mike Colgan of Chillicothe, Missouri; Children Penny (Dennis) Kennebeck of Chillicothe, Missouri; Patrick (Rhonda) Colgan of Belmont, New Hampshire; Heather (Matt) Mikesch of St. Joseph, Missouri; Terry Wilson of Chillicothe, Missouri; Renne Knott of Wheeling, Missouri; Grandchildren Casey (Colleen) Colgan; Ethan Colgan; Emily (Nick) Gutzmer; Jacob Mikesch; Clayton Mikesch; Cody Kennebeck; Molly Kennebck; Shannon Knott; Johnny Wilson; Sarah Wilson; Great Granddaughter Ozzy Jane Colgan; Sisters Kathryn (Ralph) Ratliff of Chillicothe, Missouri; Marietta (Walter) Rives of Des Moin, Iowa; Brother Mark (Denise) Sprague of Utica, Missouri; And Several Nieces And Nephews.

Martha is Preceded in death by her Parents Arnold Sprague and Vivian Sprague; Sister Barbara Kunzer.

Memorials in honor of Martha can be made out to Utica Cemetery or Grand River Multi- Purpose Center and can be mailed to of left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

There will be a Visitation at 9:30a.m. till 10:30a.m. With a Funeral Service to follow on Saturday July 22, 2023.