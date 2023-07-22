Missouri Hwy Patrol Arrests

The Missouri Hwy Patrol recently had 3 arrests in the KCHI listening area.

Yesterday afternoon at 7:55 pm State Patrol arrested a female Carrollton Resident, Nicole Goad, for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle and improper registration. She was held at the Carrol County Jail and later released.

At 12:25 this morning State patrol arrested a Chillicothe man, Klayton Singer, age 18 for allegedly Driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the road. He was held in Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for a 12 hour hold.

Butler Resident, 30 year old Mike Erickson, was arrested by State Patrol for alleged driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right side of the roadway at 1:45 this morning. He was held at the Livingston County LEC and later released.