If you, your family, or friends use Medicare, Medicaid, or the Affordable Care Act to get healthcare you may want to attend this upcoming event. On Thursday, July 27th from 12pm-1pm the Missouri Rural Crisis Center is putting on an event at the Knights of Columbus Hall that will feature experts from Missouri Connections for Health. The experts will provide information on different healthcare options, upcoming changes, and programs that may help you save money on healthcare needs. A free lunch will also be served during the event.

