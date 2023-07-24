Over the weekend the Chillicothe Police Department answered 127 calls of service.

On Saturday at 12:57 am officers answered a call in the 1200 block of Broadway St in reference to a disturbance. The complainant told officers that a male was drinking alcohol and spinning his vehicle’s tires as well as shooting fireworks from his vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the subject at the time but later at 4:11 am officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The male driver attempted to resist arrest but was taken into custody and arrested for allegedly Driving while intoxicated and later released.