Sunday afternoon a fatal crash occurred one mile west of Trenton. Trenton resident female, Twyila Whitney, was driving westbound on MO6. Trenton resident, James Havens, was stopped at a traffic light. Twyila’s vehicle crashed into the back of James’s vehicle. Grundy County ambulance transported both parties to Wright Memorial Hospital and Twyila was later pronounced deceased. James had moderate injuries. Neither person was wearing a safety belt.

