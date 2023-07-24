Livingston County Library Exhibit

The Livingston County Library has an exhibit room at the Grand River Historical Society Museum featuring its history since the 1920s. The Library was founded by a group of women’s clubs as a memorial to the soldiers of World War I. The exhibit chronicles the library’s start in a few rooms in a house on Calhoun and Washington Street, all the way to its move to the Federal building on Locust Street, and the recently added Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in the 900 block of Washington. The display will be at the Museum for the remainder of the year. You can see the video of the exhibit on the Livingston County Library Facebook and Youtube pages. But to read and learn more, you will have to go to the Museum, located at 1401 Forest Drive in Chillicothe; you can call ahead for hours at 660-646-1341.

