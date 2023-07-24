Bridge and Roadway rehabilitation projects.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route T to Route 24, July 24-28

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 130 (Linn County) to Route TT, July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists.

SE 20th Street – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 65 to SE 15th Ave., July 24, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED in 2 mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Mercer County) to U.S. Route 65 through July.

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Excel Road to Route 130, July 24, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 130 to Route TT (Chariton County), July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from 7th Street (Route MM) to Alonzo Avenue (Route O) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early-October

