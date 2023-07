Chillicothe R-II School district has released its free and reduced-price policy for school Children unable to pay the full price of meals served in the school. The board is in the process of making it easier to apply for the program.

The Chillicothe R-II board encourages everyone to fill out the application.

You can find the eligibility chart posted on KCHI.com with this story.

Public Release for Free & Reduced Lunch 2023-24