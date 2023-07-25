Route 5 Intersection Improvement Delay

An intersection improvement project on Sullivan County Route 5 has been delayed by one week as part of the Roy Blunt Reservoir Project. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) is administering a US DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for the construction of transportation improvements around the Roy Blunt Reservoir project. Contractors from Capitol Paving and Construction, LLC., working with MoDOT, planned to begin the multi-stage project, Monday, July 24, but are now scheduled to begin construction on Monday, July 31.

